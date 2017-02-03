SC Highway Patrol report released in death of Savannah news anchor

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released a report detailing the crash that killed WTOC’s Don Logana.
The report states that the pickup truck driven by Cleveland Coleman, 31, was traveling south in the northbound lane of U.S. 17 near the Georgia state line in Jasper County around 4 a.m. on Nov. 20 when it collided with the car that Logana was riding in, along with three other people, according to a WTOC news report.
It also states that Coleman was under the influence at the time of the crash.
Logana was a backseat passenger, Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern said in November.
Coleman was the only driver who contributed to the collision, the Highway Patrol report said.
He faces South Carolina charges of felony DUI resulting in death and two separate counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, according to the Highway Patrol.
This week, a warrant was signed by the governors of Georgia and South Carolina for Coleman’s extradition to Jasper County from Chatham County.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
