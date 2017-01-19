Update: Motorcyclist identified in fatal US 278 crash

A three-vehicle wreck that resulted in the death of a Seabrook man and led to lane closures in Bluffton began with the collision of a motorcycle and passenger vehicle.
According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, a 2016 Toyota four door driven by Erica Young of Yemassee was traveling eastbound on U.S. 278 when Young attempted to turn left onto Rose Hill Way.
As she was turning left, her vehicle was struck on the passenger side by a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Julius Cohen, 32, as he headed westbound around 5:15 p.m.
Cohen was ejected from the sports bike and struck a 2008 school bus driven by Marie Detler of St. Helena Island that was stopped at the Rose Hill Way light. Cohen was identified by the Beaufort County Deputy Coroner David Ott on Thursday morning.
Cohen was wearing a helmet and died on impact, the patrol said.
Detler sustained only minor injuries from shattered glass, according to Beaufort County School District spokesman Jim Foster. Foster said no students were on the bus as Detler had just completed her route.
Young was also uninjured and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The crash led to the closure of the westbound center and right lanes until around 8:30 p.m.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
