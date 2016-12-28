Thieves run from Tanger 1 store, get away with $500 in True Religion shirts

Two men ran from a Tanger 1 Outlets store in Bluffton on Tuesday evening after they allegedly grabbed a stack of clothing as a store employee approached them.
The theft of $500 in clothing was reported by an employee of the True Religion Jeans Store on around 6:45 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The employee told deputies that two African-American men entered the store wearing hooded sweatshirts and, as the employee greeted them, one of the men began to grab a stack of shirts off of a shelf, the report said.
At that time, the employee asked her co-worker to contact law enforcement and the other man began grabbing merchandise as well, the report said.
The pair then ran outside to a black Jeep Cherokee with South Carolina tags before they drove away toward the Parker’s Gas Station on U.S. 278, the report said.
A search of the area by the responding deputy did not yield any results.
This is the third incident of shoplifting The Island Packet has reported at True Religion in recent months.
On Nov. 17, two suspects entered the store and stuffed clothing into black bags before they ran in the direction of Bluffton parkway — taking $10,000 of merchandise with them.
On Nov. 7, a Columbia man was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting after he allegedly sprinted from the store with $3,000 of clothing.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments