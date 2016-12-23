Bluffton man — facing murder charge — arrested, charged with kidnapping, assault and battery

A Bluffton man — charged with murder after a June shooting — has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping.
Thomas M. Bush, 30, who Beaufort County Detention Center records show was booked Thursday, is alleged to have abused a woman and held her in a residence Monday.
A deputy was dispatched to the residence on Hampton Place at Sun City around 8:30 p.m. Monday in response to a domestic dispute, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The deputy talked to the woman, who alleged Bush threw her to the ground early that morning and began kicking her. When she tried to get up and leave, the report said, Bush would yell at her to sit down.
Later in the day, she saw an opportunity to escape and grabbed a knife, according to the report. She stabbed Bush, according to the report. She later called 911, and Bush left the residence.
The deputy documented “multiple injuries” to the woman and “blood on the floor of the residence and on the bed.”
Bush was later interviewed by law enforcement at Coastal Carolina Hospital, and a small laceration was documented on his left arm.
In June, Bush was charged with murder and attempted murder after Roy Leon Hamilton was shot and killed and Deonte Stevenson was wounded by gunfire in the area of Shults Road and Goethe Road near Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton.
According to Beaufort County Court records, Bush was released Sept. 23 after posting bond. His release was conditional, according to records; he had to submit to electronic monitoring and was prohibited from contacting victims and their families.
