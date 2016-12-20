Rash of vehicle break-ins reported in The Farm, Pine Ridge communities

The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins reported in the last few days.
Seven vehicles in the The Farm and Pine Ridge communities were broken into between Sunday and Monday, according to a police department news release.
The vehicles were unsecured and all were parked in their owners’ driveways or in front of their homes, the release said.
“I believe people have a false sense of security when their car is parked in their driveway,” Chief Joey Reynolds said. “I’m urging all residents to lock your vehicle regardless of where it is parked. It is also wise to take weapons and electronics inside. This way, it won’t entice a thief to break-into your car.”
Items stolen included a firearm, cash and electronics.
Anyone with information about the break-ins may call the Bluffton Police Department tip line at 843-706-4560.
