Beaufort Water Festival

March 2, 2017 8:53 AM

Heres’s who will be making the music at this year’s Water Festival

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

A metal band frontman turned country artist will headline the Beaufort Water Festival’s premier event.

Aaron Lewis, who heads the rock band Staind, will perform at Concert in the Park on July 15, the Water Festival announced late Wednesday. Lewis recorded his first country album in 2011.

His latest album, “Sinner,” topped the country charts when it was released last year.

Lewis will be joined at the Water Festival concert by country artist Jordan Rager.

Tickets are $30 and available at www.bftwaterfestival.com. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 8 p.m.

Children ages 5 and younger are free.

Related content

Beaufort Water Festival

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How big was the sandbar concert? Drone footage shows all

View more video

Entertainment Videos