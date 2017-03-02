Heres’s who will be making the music at this year’s Water Festival

A metal band frontman turned country artist will headline the Beaufort Water Festival’s premier event.
Aaron Lewis, who heads the rock band Staind, will perform at Concert in the Park on July 15, the Water Festival announced late Wednesday. Lewis recorded his first country album in 2011.
His latest album, “Sinner,” topped the country charts when it was released last year.
Lewis will be joined at the Water Festival concert by country artist Jordan Rager.
Tickets are $30 and available at www.bftwaterfestival.com. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 8 p.m.
Children ages 5 and younger are free.
