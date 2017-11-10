Here’s a look behind the scenes of ESPN’s live show from Parris Island

ESPN’s SportsCenter broadcast live Friday from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in honor of Veterans Day.
Nov. 10 also is the day the U.S. Marine Corps celebrates its birthday — it’s 242nd this year.
- @USMC Captain Sophie Funderburke, a @DavidsonCollege classmate of @StephenCurry30 on @SportsCenter Veterans Day special w/ @sagesteele pic.twitter.com/LbYUSm8O4Q— Andy Hall (@AndyHallESPN) November 10, 2017
Anchors Jay Harris, Sage Steele and Randy Scott, whose father was a two-star admiral in the U.S. Navy, broadcast from an outdoor set in front of an audience of Marine recruits.
The Parris Island Marine Band was featured, and the broadcast also showed Marine recruits’ training.
