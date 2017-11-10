ESPN SportsCenter anchors Randy Scott, from left, Sage Steele and Jay Harris are joined on the Parris Island set by NFL analyst Herm Edwards as Marine recruits watch on Friday morning.
Local Military News

Here’s a look behind the scenes of ESPN’s live show from Parris Island

By Lisa Wilson

November 10, 2017 10:23 AM

ESPN’s SportsCenter broadcast live Friday from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in honor of Veterans Day.

Nov. 10 also is the day the U.S. Marine Corps celebrates its birthday — it’s 242nd this year.

Anchors Jay Harris, Sage Steele and Randy Scott, whose father was a two-star admiral in the U.S. Navy, broadcast from an outdoor set in front of an audience of Marine recruits.

The Parris Island Marine Band was featured, and the broadcast also showed Marine recruits’ training.

