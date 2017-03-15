Attorney hopes rescheduled USMC hearing means more charges in Parris Island recruit death

1:43 911 call: Recruit fell from third story deck Pause

1:19 How drill instructors are made on Parris Island

1:48 Sheriff P.J. Tanner: 'I don't know how I can make you feel comfortable if you've committed a crime'

1:24 ‘Local cops, local laws’: Beaufort protest targets immigration enforcement plan

1:13 Why did the protesters protest?

1:03 Immigrant community feels targeted

0:46 What's up with the brown pellets all over the beach?

0:49 Love, honks and 'thumbs down' at Bluffton immigration task force protest

2:49 House votes to fire DPS chief