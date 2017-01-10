Parris Island sergeant major retiring, handing off duties

1:05 Popular or lesser known music, which is harder to play? Pause

1:47 Parris Island Marine Band: 'Carol of the Bells'

0:57 Families and volunteers remember those who served at Beaufort National Cemetery

0:35 Medal of Honor recipient remembered by family

0:57 Hilton Head ordnance is further identified as 5-inch Naval round

0:54 Stephen Wise: 'This area is just filled with all sorts of military artifacts.'

1:00 8 miles a minute: Capt. Jake Frederick on the challenges of flying F/A 18 Hornets

0:51 The Parris Island Marine Band makes an impression at the Bluffton Christmas Parade

1:01 Recruits at Parris Island set to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings