January 10, 2017 9:11 AM

Parris Island sergeant major retiring, handing off duties

One of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island’s top officers will hand off her post Friday.

Sgt. Maj. Angela Maness will retire after almost 30 years in the Marine Corps, a Parris Island news release said. She will be replaced by Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, who has been sergeant major of Headquarters Regiment, 1st Marine Logistics Group at Camp Pendleton, Calif.

Rodriguez will assume his new role during a ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday.

Maness has been sergeant major at the depot and for the Eastern Recruiting Region since November 2014. She graduated boot camp in September 1987, and her service includes deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

 

