Dolphin, horse statues go missing from Coffin Point home

A thief made off with two TVs and two large animal statues from a McTeer Drive home in Coffin Point last week.
A $10,000 bronze horse and an $11,000, three-foot, bronze dolphin were among the missing items, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The homeowner told deputies the items went missing between Wednesday afternoon and Saturday afternoon.
A family who was scheduled to rent the home for the week said they arrived on Saturday to find the house had been rummaged through and one door was unlocked, according to the report. Deputies did not find signs of forced entry, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
