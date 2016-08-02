Beaufort County School District 2016-17 bus routes

Here are bus routes for each Beaufort County School District school for the 2016-2017 school year.
School starts Monday, Aug. 15. Get your academic calendar here.
For the first time in 20 years, the school district is running its own buses this year, having cut ties with Durham School Services.
Information for parents
The school district has a few tips for parents of bus riders, among them:
- Before the first day, make sure your child knows his or her bus stop location, school bus number and home telephone number.
- Please help your child understand and obey all school bus rules.
- Let your child begin riding the bus right away so the district can get an accurate count of riders to minimize later route adjustments.
- Routes might fluctuate for the first two weeks, but then should stabilize, with no more than a 10-minute variation in times from day to day.
- Use a bus transportaiton exception form available at your child’s school if you must change your child’s drop-off location. It should be submitted three to five days before the change is needed.
- Speak to your school’s transportation administrator, usually an assistant principal, before sending your child to school with a permission slip to ride a different bus (to ride home with a friend, for example).
- Kindergartners ride the regular elementary routes and board/depart at the regular bus stops.
- Parents/guardians must accompany kindergarten students to bus stops every morning and must meet the school bus at the bus stop when it returns.
