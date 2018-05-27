Quick-thinking Beaufort County neighbor helps save home after cooking fire

Firefighters were able to save a St. Helena Island home after a cooking incident started a fire Saturday afternoon, according to Lady's Island-St. Helena Fire District.
The mobile home on Scott Hill Road was full of smoke when a neighbor noticed and called 911 shortly before 3 p.m., according to fire district spokesman Scott Harris. Firefighters went into the smoky home to find the fire in the kitchen and put it out.
No injuries were reported and though the home had smoke damage, it was structurally sound, Harris said.
