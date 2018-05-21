Beer in his cart, steaks in his pants, he strolled out of Beaufort Walmart, police say

The Beaufort Police Department is asking the community to help identify a man who was allegedly caught on camera stealing from Walmart, according to a department Facebook post.
The man was wearing a shirt that said "money never sleeps" when he walked out of the Robert Smalls Parkway Walmart on Thursday with a case of beer in his cart and a package of "ribeye steaks he stuffed in his pants," according to the post and spokeswoman Inv. Stephanie Karafa.
Anyone with information can call MSgt. George Erdel at 843-322-7958 and may remain anonymous. Tips can also be sent to the department's Facebook page.
