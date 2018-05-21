The Beaufort Police Department is looking to identify this man who allegedly stole beer and steaks from the Robert Smalls Parkway Walmart.
Beer in his cart, steaks in his pants, he strolled out of Beaufort Walmart, police say

By Joan McDonough

May 21, 2018 05:04 PM

The Beaufort Police Department is asking the community to help identify a man who was allegedly caught on camera stealing from Walmart, according to a department Facebook post.

The man was wearing a shirt that said "money never sleeps" when he walked out of the Robert Smalls Parkway Walmart on Thursday with a case of beer in his cart and a package of "ribeye steaks he stuffed in his pants," according to the post and spokeswoman Inv. Stephanie Karafa.

Anyone with information can call MSgt. George Erdel at 843-322-7958 and may remain anonymous. Tips can also be sent to the department's Facebook page.

