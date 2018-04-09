Know this woman? Police say she stole from a Beaufort County Walmart twice in 1 week

The Beaufort Police Department is asking the community to help identify a woman who allegedly stole from a local Walmart store on two separate occasions in early April, according to police.
The woman was allegedly seen leaving the Lady's Island Walmart driving a silver Ford Edge, possibly with a Georgia license plate, according to a police department Facebook post on Monday afternoon.
She is accused to stealing a diaper bag and diapers around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and an HDTV and two gallons of Gain laundry detergent around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information may call M.Sgt George Erdel ay 843-322-7958 or the department's anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938.
For more information on recent arrests in Beaufort County, click here.
Comments