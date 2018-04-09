Locals love this Beaufort County beach for seclusion, dolphin-spotting, website says

Looking for a beach "only the locals know about" in Beaufort County?
The Sands in Port Royal might just fit the bill, according to Only in Your State's website.
The website, which regularly features historic sites, tourist attractions and natural wonders across the state, last week called The Sands a "little known beach ... you’ll want to visit again and again."
It says The Sands offers a secluded beach experience, and commenters on Only in South Carolina's Facebook page who enjoy the location protested any publicity that might change that.
"Shhhh. Dang it. Don't need to get it overcrowded," one commenter posted.
"Everyone’s finding our spot!!" posted another.
Even without the latest featured article, it doesn't seem like The Sands will be a secret for long.
Development ongoing at the neighboring Port of Port Royal is expected to include a 225-slip marina, restaurants, apartments and beachfront homes.
That's sure to bring more attention to the little beach, known for being a great place to find shark teeth.
Meanwhile, though, Only in Your State says The Sands is "fantastically hidden."
The site noted that visitors can drive vehicles right onto the beach, so there's no need to lug beach gear or picnic food.
And, since The Sands isn't directly on the ocean, there's no worry about riptides, the site says.
While at the beach, Only in Your State says visitors should be sure and walk along the boardwalk and climb the observation tower to try and spot the dolphins in Battery Creek.
And if photographs on Instagram are any indication, it's also a great place to watch the sunset.
Comments