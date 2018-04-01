The female driver was the only person in the car when it crashed at Southside Boulevard and Waverly Way in Beaufort around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The female driver was the only person in the car when it crashed at Southside Boulevard and Waverly Way in Beaufort around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department
The female driver was the only person in the car when it crashed at Southside Boulevard and Waverly Way in Beaufort around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department

Beaufort News

Single-car crash in Beaufort sends 1 woman to the hospital, car lands on its side

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

April 01, 2018 08:53 PM

One woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Beaufort Sunday night, according to Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department.

The female driver was the only person in the car when it crashed at Southside Boulevard and Waverly Way around 7:30 p.m., Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said Sunday night.

Firefighters had her freed from the car and on her way to the hospital in 15 minutes, he said. The woman's injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.

Beaufort County EMS, Beaufort Police Department and Port Royal Police Department also responded to the crash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  