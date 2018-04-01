Single-car crash in Beaufort sends 1 woman to the hospital, car lands on its side

One woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Beaufort Sunday night, according to Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department.
The female driver was the only person in the car when it crashed at Southside Boulevard and Waverly Way around 7:30 p.m., Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said Sunday night.
Firefighters had her freed from the car and on her way to the hospital in 15 minutes, he said. The woman's injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.
Beaufort County EMS, Beaufort Police Department and Port Royal Police Department also responded to the crash.
