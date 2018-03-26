A man in a red hat was allegedly seen carrying bedding and clothes out of the Lady's Island Walmart store before getting into a red Jeep Liberty driven by a woman and leaving, according to a Beaufort Police Department Facebook post on Monday morning.
A man in a red hat was allegedly seen carrying bedding and clothes out of the Lady's Island Walmart store before getting into a red Jeep Liberty driven by a woman and leaving, according to a Beaufort Police Department Facebook post on Monday morning. Beaufort Police Department
A man in a red hat was allegedly seen carrying bedding and clothes out of the Lady's Island Walmart store before getting into a red Jeep Liberty driven by a woman and leaving, according to a Beaufort Police Department Facebook post on Monday morning. Beaufort Police Department

Beaufort News

Beaufort police need help to identify this pair, suspected in Walmart theft

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

March 26, 2018 12:08 PM

The Beaufort Police Department is asking the community to help identify two people suspected of stealing from Walmart on March 16, according to police.

A man in a red hat was allegedly seen carrying bedding and clothes out of the Lady's Island Walmart store just before 10:30 a.m., according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

He got into into a red Jeep Liberty driven by a woman. The Jeep had a temporary tag on the back.

Anyone with information can call Inv. Re at 843-322-7960 and can remain anonymous.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  