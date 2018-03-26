Beaufort police need help to identify this pair, suspected in Walmart theft

The Beaufort Police Department is asking the community to help identify two people suspected of stealing from Walmart on March 16, according to police.
A man in a red hat was allegedly seen carrying bedding and clothes out of the Lady's Island Walmart store just before 10:30 a.m., according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
He got into into a red Jeep Liberty driven by a woman. The Jeep had a temporary tag on the back.
Anyone with information can call Inv. Re at 843-322-7960 and can remain anonymous.
