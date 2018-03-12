Hardeeville prostitution sting nets four arrests; guns, drugs found

Four people were arrested Thursday in Hardeeville during a raid targeting prostitution in the area, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The Sheriff’s Office, along with Hardeeville police, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the Berkley County Sheriff’s Office conducted the prostitution operation in the Hardeeville area. The exact location and time of the operation were not mentioned in the release.
Jessica Lockwood and Osmar Gonzalez, whose ages were not provided, were charged with prostitution. Six guns and a small amount of narcotics were also seized.
William Mervin was charged with two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of marijuana.
Never miss a local story.
Antonio Morales was also arrested and charged with one count unlawful carrying of a pistol and marijuana possession, the release said.
Several others were cited and released on minor drug charges, driving violations and driver’s license infractions.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments