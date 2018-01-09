‘Armed and dangerous’ Beaufort County man wanted on sexual assault, robbery charges

A 28-year-old Beaufort County man is wanted in connection with an alleged robbery and sexual assault near Sheldon in December, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Easin Bell Rivers, of the Yemassee area, is being sought on charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, according to a Tuesday Sheriff’s Offfice news release. Rivers is described as a 5-foot-9, 220-pound black male.
Never miss a local story.
A woman reported the assault and robbery around 3 a.m. Dec. 15, 2017, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. She drove herself to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and told deputies there that she had been assaulted in a park outside of the Booker T. Washington Community Center on Booker T. Washington Circle off Big Estate Road.
The female victim’s interview with deputies was redacted from the incident report while the investigation continues. An interview with a second victim, a male, was also redacted.
Two items valued at a total of $1,100 were stolen, according to the report. Descriptions of the items were redacted from the report.
Rivers is considered armed and dangerous by the Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Jason Malphrus at 843-255-3426, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 17S270209.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments