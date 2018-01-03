Lady’s Island firefighters controlled a blaze in the garage of a Telfair home on Wednesday, Jan. 3.
Lady’s Island firefighters controlled a blaze in the garage of a Telfair home on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Submitted Scott Harris
Lady’s Island firefighters controlled a blaze in the garage of a Telfair home on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Submitted Scott Harris

Beaufort News

Flames, smoke pour from Beaufort County garage. Here’s what happened

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

January 03, 2018 01:54 PM

A fire at a Lady’s Island home Wednesday isn’t believed related to the snowy weather, but firefighters urged caution with how residents stay warm in the cold.

The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. on Le Moyne Drive in the Telfair neighborhood. Firefighters arrived to smoke and flames coming from the garage, Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire District spokesman Scott Harris said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and no one was hurt. The cause is being investigated.

People trying to stay warm should keep portable generators outside and away from doors and windows, Harris said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Flammable items should be kept away from heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves and radiators, he said, and only one electric heater should be plugged into an outlet at a time.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

    If your New Year's resolution is to get healthy check out these 5 places you can go to get a good workout in Beaufort County for free.

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County
From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017
How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast 0:56

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

View More Video