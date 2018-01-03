Flames, smoke pour from Beaufort County garage. Here’s what happened

A fire at a Lady’s Island home Wednesday isn’t believed related to the snowy weather, but firefighters urged caution with how residents stay warm in the cold.
The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. on Le Moyne Drive in the Telfair neighborhood. Firefighters arrived to smoke and flames coming from the garage, Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire District spokesman Scott Harris said.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and no one was hurt. The cause is being investigated.
People trying to stay warm should keep portable generators outside and away from doors and windows, Harris said.
Flammable items should be kept away from heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves and radiators, he said, and only one electric heater should be plugged into an outlet at a time.
