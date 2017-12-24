Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

Beaufort woman, advocate for children, dies in Beaufort crash 2 days before Christmas

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

December 24, 2017 02:43 PM

An 81-year-old Beaufort woman died in a crash shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday at Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway.

Margaret Fyfe died at the scene of the crash, Debbie Youmans of the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office said Sunday afternoon.

Fyfe is listed as a volunteer for the Child Abuse Prevention Association of Beaufort on the non-profit organization’s website.

Beaufort Police Department is investigating the collision. No charges had been filed and no citations issued by Sunday afternoon, according to Lt. Doug Kadas. The investigation is ongoing, he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a news release on Saturday, Burton Fire District said two other people were critically injured in the crash.

This story will be updated.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

    Brandon Wooden of Hardeeville, submitted this video of his car, left, and Sheldon resident Bam Robinson's car, right, sandwiching a Jasper County Sheriff's Office cruiser on Wednesday night.

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:26

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket
When Hilton Head teen is distressed, service dog is trained to cuddle with her 0:35

When Hilton Head teen is distressed, service dog is trained to cuddle with her
This new road extension should help relieve Boundary Street congestion 0:44

This new road extension should help relieve Boundary Street congestion

View More Video