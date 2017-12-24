Beaufort woman, advocate for children, dies in Beaufort crash 2 days before Christmas

An 81-year-old Beaufort woman died in a crash shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday at Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway.
Margaret Fyfe died at the scene of the crash, Debbie Youmans of the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office said Sunday afternoon.
Fyfe is listed as a volunteer for the Child Abuse Prevention Association of Beaufort on the non-profit organization’s website.
Beaufort Police Department is investigating the collision. No charges had been filed and no citations issued by Sunday afternoon, according to Lt. Doug Kadas. The investigation is ongoing, he said.
In a news release on Saturday, Burton Fire District said two other people were critically injured in the crash.
This story will be updated.
