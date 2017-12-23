File
Burton Fire District and EMS respond to 2 crashes on Robert Smalls Parkway

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

December 23, 2017 02:05 PM

The Burton Fire District responded to two seperate traffic accidents that happened back to back Saturday afternoon, said Dan Byrne, Fire District spokesman Saturday afternoon.

Byrne said that there were injuries associated with both crashes, though the severity of them is unknown as of 1:50 p.m. He also said that EMS responded to the scenes.

The first incident occured just past 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway. The second, which occured just after 12::40 p.m., was also on Robert Smalls Parkway, near the Sonic Drive-In.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in each crash.

This story will be updated

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

