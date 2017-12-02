More Videos

Boats entered in Beaufort's annual Light Up The Night Boat Parade cruise past Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Saturday night. Jay Karr Staff video
Beaufort News

Beaufort welcomes the holidays with Light Up the Night Boat Parade

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

December 02, 2017 08:08 PM

Beaufort’s three-day kickoff of the holiday season continued on Saturday with the Light Up the Night Boat Parade at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

The annual event is sponsored by the Beaufort Sail and Power Squadron and Main Street Beaufort, USA and celebrates the holidays with a display of lighted and decorated boats ambling up the Beaufort River just after sunset.

Attendees started arriving well before sunset to get a good spot. They lined the walkway at the park, enjoying cookies and hot chocolate, as the sun set and the 16 participating vessels slowly worked their way down the river and began circling off the park’s sea wall.

Here are some of the boats participating in the parade:

01 Light Up The Night Boat Parade
The boat Dream Weaver, captained by Bill Burcin, sparkles as it passes by the waterfront park during Saturday's Light Up the Night Boat Parade in Beaufort. The vessel's theme was “White Christmas.”
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

02 Light Up The Night Boat Parade
Passengers aboard Orion, captained by Gene Clark, wave candy canes and dance as they pass the the reviewing stand at Henry C. Chambers Waterfont Park on Saturday. The boat's theme was “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

03 Light Up The Night Boat Parade Snoopy
The Miss Mae, piloted by Steve Mendoza, cruises past during the Light Up the Night Boat Parade in Beaufort on Saturday night. The boat’s theme was “Snoopy Christmas.”
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

04 Light Up The Night Boat Parade pirates
The theme of Serenity, piloted by Aaron Hall, was “Santa’s Pirates.”

05 Light Up The Night Boat Parade Santa and Elves
Kamelita, captained by Jim Thomas, glides by during the Light Up the Night Boat Parade in Beaufort on Saturday. The vessel's theme was “Santa and the Enchanted Elf Experiment.”

The winners of the boat parade were: Boats under 24 feet: first place, Fish Hippie with a Winter Wonderland theme, captained by Terrence Geitner; second place: Serenity with a Santa’s Pirates theme, captained by Aaron Hall.

Boats over 24 feet: first place, Career Opportunity with a Mickey’s Winter Wonderland theme, captained by Chris Collins; second place, Jomomma with a Reason For The Season theme, captained by Ray Tutor.

Beaufort’s long weekend of holiday festivities continues on Sunday with the annual Beaufort Christmas Parade through downtown. The parade steps off at 3 p.m.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

