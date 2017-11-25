Burton Fire District deals with increase in traffic accidents this year, 9 last week alone

The Burton Fire District has responded to over 315 traffic accidents so far this year, according to a district release. That is already more than all of last year, which saw less than 300 accidents, and there’s more than a month to go.
On Friday, the fire district responded to a two car collision on Trask Parkway. Nobody was injured in the crash, but it was the second accident on Trask Parkway in a week, the previous one occurring on Nov. 17.
In that earlier incident a vehicle struck a moped, seriously injuring the moped driver, who was taken to the hospital, according to a Burton Fire District release. While aid was being rendered to the injured moped driver, a vehicle struck a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that was on scene responding to the first accident, seriously injuring the driver, who was taken to the hospital by a family member.
Burton Fire District has responded to a total of nine traffic accidents in the last week alone, according to their release.
“(Trask Parkway) is one of out hotbeds along with Parris Island Gateway and Robert Smalls Parkway. They’re pretty big thoroughfares where we consistently have accidents,” said fire district spokesman Lt. Paramedic Daniel Byrne.
Byrne said that nine accidents in a week seems like a high number to him, but that the accident total so far this year should be more concerning.
“We already have more accidents this year than we did last year, and if we keep going at the rate we’ve been going we’re going to have considerably more,” said Byrne, who also said that that the severity of the wrecks seems to be increasing as well. “In our experience as firefighters, the magnitude of the wrecks, the injuries and deaths, seem to be much higher this year.”
Burton Fire District doesn’t keep formal track of accident causes, according to Byrne, who said that driving under the influence or texting while driving appeared to have been factors in at least some of the accidents the fire district has responded to, but he couldn’t get into specifics.
“We’re not accident investigators, so its a tough question,” Byrne said.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
