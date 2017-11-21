One taken to hospital after Seabrook shooting

An adult male was taken to the hospital Monday evening after he was shot in Seabrook.
According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release that was sent around 8:45 p.m., the man was shot in the Delaney Circle area.
No suspect description was released.
On Tuesday morning, Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office said investigators do not yet have an update on the suspect’s description or the victim’s condition.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
