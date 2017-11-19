Stock image
Mail carrier subjected to indecent exposure on her St. Helena route — again

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 19, 2017 05:57 PM

A United States Postal Service employee told her boss that she has come across the same man touching himself inappropriately and whistling at her three times in the past month on the same St. Helena Island road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The man came out of the woods and could been seen clearly from Shiney Road on Nov. 3, Nov. 7 and again on Thursday, according to the report. It happened at a different time each day.

The man is described in the report as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with his pants pulled down. He had a dog with him. He has not yet been identified.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

