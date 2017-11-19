Woman, 1 of 2 suspects in Thursday’s Yemassee shooting, surrenders to police

One of two suspects in a shooting that took place near Fennel Elementary School in Yemassee on Thursday turned herself in to Yemassee Police Saturday afternoon, according to a post on the Yemassee Police Department Facebook page.
Iyhonna Williams, of Yemassee, was transported to the Hampton County Detention Center following her surrender, according to the Facebook post.
The 19-year-old will face charges of attempted murder, the post said.
Bond for Williams has not yet been set, according to police department spokesman Matthew Garnes. It will likely be set on Monday, he said.
Williams was one of two suspects allegedly involved in the shooting. The other was described as a roughly 5-foot-7 black man in a blue jacket and wearing a Jamaican style red, yellow and green beanie cap, according to the Yemassee Police Department Facebook page.
Two shots were allegedly fired at a passing vehicle by the suspects at the intersection of Church Street North and Yemassee Highway on Thursday according to the post. The driver, uninjured, drove immediately to the Yemassee Police Department to report the incident.
Anyone with any information about the male suspect still at large is urged to call the Yemassee Police Department ar (843) 589-6315.
