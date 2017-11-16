Shots ring out near an elementary school in Yemassee, prompting brief lockdown

Yemassee Police officers are looking for two suspects after a shooting incident Thursday morning near an elementary school.
There were no reported injuries in the 11 a.m. incident. Police were alerted by an adult male victim who came to the police station to report that the front driver’s side of his vehicle had been hit by two shots on Church Street and Yemassee Highway, according to police spokesman Matt Garnes.
Nearby Fennell Elementary School was put on temporary on lock down after the incident by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, according to Hampton County School District.
The driver said he saw a man and a woman walking in the area and that the man pulled a gun from of his pocket and fired twice at the car.
The male suspect is described as an approximately 5-foot-7 black male with an average build, Garnes said. He was wearing a blue jacket, shorts and a red, yellow and green Rastafarian style hat.
The woman was described as an approximately 5-foot-4 black female with an average build, wearing a black coat with gray stripes and shorts.
Officers searched for the suspects without success, Garnes said.
Anyone with information can call 911.
