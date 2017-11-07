This Beaufort teen was called ‘the LeBron James of weightlifting’ in a video series

More Videos

School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why. 0:29

School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why.

Pause
Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial 1:54

Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. 0:52

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.

Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart 0:49

Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart

A man was shot on St. Helena Monday night, this is where it happened 0:34

A man was shot on St. Helena Monday night, this is where it happened

Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps 1:07

Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:44

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

'You can feel the history here:' Norman Reedus, Dave Chappelle visit the Penn Center 0:51

'You can feel the history here:' Norman Reedus, Dave Chappelle visit the Penn Center

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters 0:48

Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters

  • Watch Beaufort's CJ Cummings battle it out with Japanese weightlifter

    Beaufort weightlifting standout C.J. Cummings, 17, claimed his fourth consecutive world title Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, successfully defending his previous International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championship title

Beaufort weightlifting standout C.J. Cummings, 17, claimed his fourth consecutive world title Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, successfully defending his previous International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championship title Steve Galvan Courtesy International Weightlifting Federation
Beaufort weightlifting standout C.J. Cummings, 17, claimed his fourth consecutive world title Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, successfully defending his previous International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championship title Steve Galvan Courtesy International Weightlifting Federation

Beaufort News

This Beaufort teen was called ‘the LeBron James of weightlifting’ in a video series

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 07, 2017 6:23 PM

Beaufort’s very own weightlifting champion, 17-year-old C.J. Cummings, was recently put in the spotlight of a Vice Sports series: “The 16 Project.”

The series focuses on teenage athletes who are shaking up the sports world with their accomplishments. Cummings’ video profile was published on Oct. 31.

“Tucked away in a small gym in Beaufort, South Carolina, a young weightlifting phenom trains day in and day out,” Vice Sports wrote about Cummings. “Considered by many to be the future of USA Weightlifting, CJ Cummings is working to end the U.S.’s 33-year medal drought in men’s weightlifting. He’s broken over 45 weightlifting records in a sport where most men don’t peak until their late 20s or early 30s, and he’s only (17 years old).”

Cummings recently earned two gold medals in Japan in June where he successfully defended his International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championship title, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette previously reported.

His championship streak began in June 2016 at the Junior World Championships in the country of Georgia, where he became the first American to break a world youth record, and the first in 22 years to break a world record. He went on to win the 2016 IWF Youth World Championships in October in Malaysia and defended his Youth World Championship in an April competition in Thailand.

In May 2016 at the U.S. Olympic trials in Utah, Cummings finished shy of a longshot goal of becoming the only American male weightlifter at the 2016 Olympics. His long-term target is now the 2020 Olympics, which will remain the ultimate focus as Cummings prepares for other meets and his daily duties as a student at Beaufort High School.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Related stories from The Island Packet

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why. 0:29

School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why.

Pause
Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial 1:54

Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. 0:52

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.

Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart 0:49

Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart

A man was shot on St. Helena Monday night, this is where it happened 0:34

A man was shot on St. Helena Monday night, this is where it happened

Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps 1:07

Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:44

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

'You can feel the history here:' Norman Reedus, Dave Chappelle visit the Penn Center 0:51

'You can feel the history here:' Norman Reedus, Dave Chappelle visit the Penn Center

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters 0:48

Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters

  • School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why.

    Joey Dunkle, with the Beaufort County School Board, is making a motion at Tuesday's school board meeting that they seek help from an outside firm to look at enrollment numbers and if there is a need for rezoning.

School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why.

View More Video