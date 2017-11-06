He walked out of Walmart with a cash drawer — now police want to know who he is

More Videos 0:49 Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart Pause 1:54 Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial 0:48 Beaufort's Waterfront Park tagged with orange spray paint over the weekend 0:31 Hate grocery shopping? Check out this new Lowcountry Walmart service 0:34 How accessible are the new flood maps? 1:10 This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features 0:49 Driving golf carts at night? Good or bad 1:45 Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart Beaufort police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The man was captured on surveillance video walking out of the store with what appears to be a cash drawer tucked underneath his arm. Anyone with information should contact investigator Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950, the tip line at 843-322-7938 or message Beaufort Police through Facebook. Beaufort police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The man was captured on surveillance video walking out of the store with what appears to be a cash drawer tucked underneath his arm. Anyone with information should contact investigator Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950, the tip line at 843-322-7938 or message Beaufort Police through Facebook. Beaufort Police Department/Facebook

