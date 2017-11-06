He walked out of Walmart with a cash drawer — now police want to know who he is

More Videos

Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart 0:49

Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart

Pause
Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial 1:54

Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial

Beaufort's Waterfront Park tagged with orange spray paint over the weekend 0:48

Beaufort's Waterfront Park tagged with orange spray paint over the weekend

Hate grocery shopping? Check out this new Lowcountry Walmart service 0:31

Hate grocery shopping? Check out this new Lowcountry Walmart service

How accessible are the new flood maps? 0:34

How accessible are the new flood maps?

This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features 1:10

This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features

Driving golf carts at night? Good or bad 0:49

Driving golf carts at night? Good or bad

Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera 1:45

Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

  • Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart

    Beaufort police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The man was captured on surveillance video walking out of the store with what appears to be a cash drawer tucked underneath his arm. Anyone with information should contact investigator Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950, the tip line at 843-322-7938 or message Beaufort Police through Facebook.

Beaufort police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The man was captured on surveillance video walking out of the store with what appears to be a cash drawer tucked underneath his arm. Anyone with information should contact investigator Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950, the tip line at 843-322-7938 or message Beaufort Police through Facebook. Beaufort Police Department/Facebook
Beaufort police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The man was captured on surveillance video walking out of the store with what appears to be a cash drawer tucked underneath his arm. Anyone with information should contact investigator Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950, the tip line at 843-322-7938 or message Beaufort Police through Facebook. Beaufort Police Department/Facebook

Beaufort News

He walked out of Walmart with a cash drawer — now police want to know who he is

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 06, 2017 4:33 PM

The Beaufort Police Department is looking for the community’s help to identify a man who walked out of the Beaufort Walmart with a cash drawer in October.

The man was seen on video surveillance just after 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27 walking out of the Robert Smalls Parkway store with a cash box and what appears to be a jacket under his left arm, according to a video shared by the police department.

Anyone with information can call Investigator Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950, a police department tip line at 843-322-7938 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart 0:49

Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart

Pause
Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial 1:54

Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial

Beaufort's Waterfront Park tagged with orange spray paint over the weekend 0:48

Beaufort's Waterfront Park tagged with orange spray paint over the weekend

Hate grocery shopping? Check out this new Lowcountry Walmart service 0:31

Hate grocery shopping? Check out this new Lowcountry Walmart service

How accessible are the new flood maps? 0:34

How accessible are the new flood maps?

This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features 1:10

This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features

Driving golf carts at night? Good or bad 0:49

Driving golf carts at night? Good or bad

Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera 1:45

Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

  • Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart

    Beaufort police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The man was captured on surveillance video walking out of the store with what appears to be a cash drawer tucked underneath his arm. Anyone with information should contact investigator Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950, the tip line at 843-322-7938 or message Beaufort Police through Facebook.

Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart

View More Video