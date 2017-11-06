He walked out of Walmart with a cash drawer — now police want to know who he is

The Beaufort Police Department is looking for the community’s help to identify a man who walked out of the Beaufort Walmart with a cash drawer in October.
The man was seen on video surveillance just after 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27 walking out of the Robert Smalls Parkway store with a cash box and what appears to be a jacket under his left arm, according to a video shared by the police department.
Anyone with information can call Investigator Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950, a police department tip line at 843-322-7938 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments