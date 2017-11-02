A pickup truck and a moped collided between Goethe Hill Road and Mink Point Boulevard shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Burton.
Beaufort News

Pickup truck and moped crash on Parris Island Gateway

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 02, 2017 3:07 PM

A moped operator was critically injured in a Parris Island Gateway crash in Burton on Thursday afternoon, according to a Burton Fire District news release.

A pickup truck and a moped collided between Goethe Hill Road and Mink Point Boulevard shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to the release.

The moped driver was transported to an area hospital. The operator was not wearing a helmet, according to the fire district. The truck driver had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

Several north and southbound lanes of traffic were blocked near Providence Road around 3 p.m. All lanes of U.S. 21 were cleared by 4:30 p.m., according to advisories from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

