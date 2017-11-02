Pickup truck and moped crash on Parris Island Gateway

A moped operator was critically injured in a Parris Island Gateway crash in Burton on Thursday afternoon, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
A pickup truck and a moped collided between Goethe Hill Road and Mink Point Boulevard shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to the release.
The moped driver was transported to an area hospital. The operator was not wearing a helmet, according to the fire district. The truck driver had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
Several north and southbound lanes of traffic were blocked near Providence Road around 3 p.m. All lanes of U.S. 21 were cleared by 4:30 p.m., according to advisories from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
