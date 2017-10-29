Update: Ridgeland Mayor responds to hayride crash, was friends with victims

More Videos

Pickup truck crashes into hayride; injures several pre-Halloween 0:23

Pickup truck crashes into hayride; injures several pre-Halloween

Pause
Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why. 0:35

Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why.

See if you can identify this strange object that stumped an archaeologist 1:05

See if you can identify this strange object that stumped an archaeologist

Scene of Ridgeland hayride wreck 1:20

Scene of Ridgeland hayride wreck

Visiting the likely site of famous Lowcountry root doctor's grave 1:50

Visiting the likely site of famous Lowcountry root doctor's grave

Cpl. Legend's handler remembers the Parris Island's bulldog mascot 1:01

Cpl. Legend's handler remembers the Parris Island's bulldog mascot

What are some short-term solutions to overcrowding in Beaufort County schools? 1:17

What are some short-term solutions to overcrowding in Beaufort County schools?

Overcrowding at River Ridge Academy, did this principal see it coming? 0:59

Overcrowding at River Ridge Academy, did this principal see it coming?

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:10

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses 0:41

Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses

  • Pickup truck crashes into hayride; injures several pre-Halloween

    Six people were injured Saturday evening when a pickup truck crashed into a hayride at the intersection of Malphrus and Tarboro roads in Ridgleand SC.

Six people were injured Saturday evening when a pickup truck crashed into a hayride at the intersection of Malphrus and Tarboro roads in Ridgleand SC. Teresa Moss Staff video
Six people were injured Saturday evening when a pickup truck crashed into a hayride at the intersection of Malphrus and Tarboro roads in Ridgleand SC. Teresa Moss Staff video

Beaufort News

Update: Ridgeland Mayor responds to hayride crash, was friends with victims

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

October 29, 2017 8:59 AM

In the aftermath of a horrific Saturday night crash in Ridgeland involving a pickup truck and a hayride, Mayor Joey Malphrus offered praise to first responders and sympathy for the victims.

“It was a terrible tragedy. I want to thank Ridgeland Fire Chief Brad Bonds and all of our first responders for their professional work. They were quickly on the scene and prevented a muuch worse outcome,” said Malphrus in a statement on Sunday morning. “I am friends with many of the victims. I hope to visit with them and their families later today at the hospital.”

Authorities are still investigating the incident, which happened at the intersection of Tarboro and Malphrus roads in Ridgeland and sent six to area hospitals.

Three were taken to Savannah Memorial according to Ridgeland Fire Chief Brad Bonds, two by helicopter and one by ambulance. According to information recieved by Bonds Sunday morning, two of those three are now in stable condition, while a third is listed as critical.

Bonds did not know which hospital or hospitals the other three victims transported from the scene were taken to.

Up to 10 other people were treated for injuries at the scene but not transported to a hospital, Bonds said.

A call to Jasper County Detention Center revealed that nobody has been detained there related to the accident.

The incident coccured near the Great Swamp Baptist Church in Ridgeland, and the church’s pastor, Ralph Lee, said both adults and children were on the hayride, though Jasper County Fire-Rescue spokesman Richard Manning Hughes was unable to confirm the ages or genders of the injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation and was unreachable for comment Sunday morning.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Ridgeland Fire Department were also on the scene to assist. Calls to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for updates were referred to the highway patrol.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pickup truck crashes into hayride; injures several pre-Halloween 0:23

Pickup truck crashes into hayride; injures several pre-Halloween

Pause
Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why. 0:35

Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why.

See if you can identify this strange object that stumped an archaeologist 1:05

See if you can identify this strange object that stumped an archaeologist

Scene of Ridgeland hayride wreck 1:20

Scene of Ridgeland hayride wreck

Visiting the likely site of famous Lowcountry root doctor's grave 1:50

Visiting the likely site of famous Lowcountry root doctor's grave

Cpl. Legend's handler remembers the Parris Island's bulldog mascot 1:01

Cpl. Legend's handler remembers the Parris Island's bulldog mascot

What are some short-term solutions to overcrowding in Beaufort County schools? 1:17

What are some short-term solutions to overcrowding in Beaufort County schools?

Overcrowding at River Ridge Academy, did this principal see it coming? 0:59

Overcrowding at River Ridge Academy, did this principal see it coming?

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:10

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses 0:41

Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses

  • Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why.

    The 'most disruptive' phase of the Boundary Street Project began on Tuesday and is expected to cause delays, but for how long?

Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why.

View More Video