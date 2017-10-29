Update: Ridgeland Mayor responds to hayride crash, was friends with victims

In the aftermath of a horrific Saturday night crash in Ridgeland involving a pickup truck and a hayride, Mayor Joey Malphrus offered praise to first responders and sympathy for the victims.
“It was a terrible tragedy. I want to thank Ridgeland Fire Chief Brad Bonds and all of our first responders for their professional work. They were quickly on the scene and prevented a muuch worse outcome,” said Malphrus in a statement on Sunday morning. “I am friends with many of the victims. I hope to visit with them and their families later today at the hospital.”
Authorities are still investigating the incident, which happened at the intersection of Tarboro and Malphrus roads in Ridgeland and sent six to area hospitals.
Three were taken to Savannah Memorial according to Ridgeland Fire Chief Brad Bonds, two by helicopter and one by ambulance. According to information recieved by Bonds Sunday morning, two of those three are now in stable condition, while a third is listed as critical.
Bonds did not know which hospital or hospitals the other three victims transported from the scene were taken to.
Up to 10 other people were treated for injuries at the scene but not transported to a hospital, Bonds said.
A call to Jasper County Detention Center revealed that nobody has been detained there related to the accident.
The incident coccured near the Great Swamp Baptist Church in Ridgeland, and the church’s pastor, Ralph Lee, said both adults and children were on the hayride, though Jasper County Fire-Rescue spokesman Richard Manning Hughes was unable to confirm the ages or genders of the injured.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation and was unreachable for comment Sunday morning.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Ridgeland Fire Department were also on the scene to assist. Calls to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for updates were referred to the highway patrol.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
