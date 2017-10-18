Police: Woman who jumped from Broad River Bridge early Wednesday hospitalized

More Videos

Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service 0:39

Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service

Pause
Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking 0:34

Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking

Peeping tom? Bluffton Police Chief says call us 0:43

Peeping tom? Bluffton Police Chief says call us

First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton 0:48

First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico 1:13

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:44

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting 0:50

Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports 0:51

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos 0:47

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:43

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate

  • Beaufort Sheriff’s office: Broad River Bridge jumper may not have survived if not for these two

    Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is crediting two good Samaritans for helping a woman who jumped off the Broad River Bridge on Wednesday morning.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is crediting two good Samaritans for helping a woman who jumped off the Broad River Bridge on Wednesday morning. Drew Martin Staff video
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is crediting two good Samaritans for helping a woman who jumped off the Broad River Bridge on Wednesday morning. Drew Martin Staff video

Beaufort News

Police: Woman who jumped from Broad River Bridge early Wednesday hospitalized

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 18, 2017 10:50 AM

A woman who was rescued from the Broad River in the Burton area shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday after she jumped from the Broad River Bridge along S.C. 170 has been hospitalized, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office new release.

The woman was alive and responsive when she was pulled from the water and was transported by EMS to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation, according to the release.

The woman was spotted by a motorist who called 911. Sheriff’s Office deputies and Burton Fire District personnel were brought out to where the woman was floating in the water by a private citizen who was boating in the area at the time and offered his help, Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office said.

Responders were able to pull the woman from the water and bring her safely to shore. First responders were also working from the bridge to spot the woman from above and help guide the rescuers below, Bromage said.

“We appreciate the timely assistance of both the citizen on the boat and the motorist who called 911, without whom the woman may not have survived,” Bromage said later Wednesday morning.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service 0:39

Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service

Pause
Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking 0:34

Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking

Peeping tom? Bluffton Police Chief says call us 0:43

Peeping tom? Bluffton Police Chief says call us

First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton 0:48

First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico 1:13

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:44

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting 0:50

Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports 0:51

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos 0:47

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:43

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate

  • Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service

    Rev. Kenneth Hodges of Tabernacle Baptist Church in downtown Beaufort talks on Tuesday afternoon about receiving the letter of acceptance for Robert Smalls grave site to be a part of the National Parks Service National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program.

Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service

View More Video