Police: Woman who jumped from Broad River Bridge early Wednesday hospitalized

0:39 Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service Pause

0:34 Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking

0:43 Peeping tom? Bluffton Police Chief says call us

0:48 First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton

1:13 'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico

0:44 Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

0:50 Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting

0:51 POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports

0:47 What NOT to do when taking family beach photos