Police: Woman who jumped from Broad River Bridge early Wednesday hospitalized

A woman who was rescued from the Broad River in the Burton area shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday after she jumped from the Broad River Bridge along S.C. 170 has been hospitalized, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office new release.
The woman was alive and responsive when she was pulled from the water and was transported by EMS to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation, according to the release.
The woman was spotted by a motorist who called 911. Sheriff’s Office deputies and Burton Fire District personnel were brought out to where the woman was floating in the water by a private citizen who was boating in the area at the time and offered his help, Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office said.
Responders were able to pull the woman from the water and bring her safely to shore. First responders were also working from the bridge to spot the woman from above and help guide the rescuers below, Bromage said.
“We appreciate the timely assistance of both the citizen on the boat and the motorist who called 911, without whom the woman may not have survived,” Bromage said later Wednesday morning.
