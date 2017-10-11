Having problems with your cell service in Beaufort County? This could be why.

Users of T-Mobile and Sprint mobile devices or AT&T carrier service customers may experience intermittent connection issues when attempting to call Beaufort County landline phones with a “255” prefix, according to a county news release.
The connection issues are due to data transmission issues with Hargray, the county’s carrier for landline services, the release said.
Callers experiencing issues are encouraged to open a support/help ticket with their carrier. Hargray is working to resolve the matter, the release said.
