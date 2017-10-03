Secret Service takes over case of suspected credit card skimmers caught in Yemassee

Two suspects in a credit card skimming case who were arrested in Yemassee have been turned over to federal investigators, according to Yemassee Police Department.
Alberto Yordan, 46, of Hialeah, Fla., and Katty Rios, 41, of Brooklyn, N.Y., were charged with possession of two or more credit cards issued to other persons and financial transaction card forgery Thursday after a traffic stop on I-95 in Yemassee, according to police.
Yordan and Rios are suspected in skimming incidents along the East Coast, including a recent incident in Hardeeville. They were found with “a large sum of cash, credit cards with various names, credit card skimmers to be placed in gas pumps and money orders of various amounts” during a traffic stop, according to a police department news release.
The cash seized during the traffic stop totaled about $34,000 according to police department spokesman Matthew Garnes.
Because the investigation likely crosses multiple state lines, the case has been taken over by the U.S. Secret Service, Garnes said. Both suspects have been transferred from Hampton County Detention Center to a detention center in Charleston where they await a federal court hearing, he said.
Hardeeville Police Department and the FBI assisted Yemassee police and the Secret Service in the initial investigation.
