Port Royal residents won’t vote on these open seats. Here are your new representatives.

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

October 03, 2017 8:43 AM

Port Royal residents won’t vote for new town representatives in November.

The town and Beaufort County election officials announced this week there won’t be a Town Council election on Nov. 7. Only incumbents Mary Beth Gray-Heyward and Darryl Owens filed for their seats.

Robert Landrum, a USC Beaufort history professor, was the only candidate to fill the two years remaining on another seat vacated when former council member Tom Klein resigned in August.

An election isn’t required if, after 14 days past the filing deadline, one person has filed for office and there are no write-in candidates.

The candidates will be certified Nov. 9.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

