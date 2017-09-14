Why the results of the upcoming Port Royal council election are unlikely to surprise anyone

Three Port Royal Town Council candidates are unopposed ahead of a general election in November.
Incumbents Mary Beth Gray Heyward and Darryl Owens were the only candidates to file for their open seats by the Sept. 8 deadline. Robert Landrum, a USC Beaufort history professor and Port Royal resident, filed for the two-year term vacated by the resignation of Tom Klein last month.
The Town Council election will go ahead as planned on Nov. 7 with the possibility of write-in candidates, Beaufort County election specialist Kristina Weitz said.
Owens won a special election in May to serve the remaining term of Councilman Vernon DeLoach, who died in February. Longtime Port Royal resident Gray Heyward was first elected to the office in 1992.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
