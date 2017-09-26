Love life in the kitchen? Check out this new Beaufort store

With more than 9,000 items in stock, Cook on the Bay will have almost anything you need in the kitchen.
The cooking store opened Monday at 720 Bay St. in Beaufort.
“We have tons of gadgets,” store co-owner Jodi Campbell said Tuesday.
Campbell said she moved to Beaufort more than a year ago and realized the region lacked a cooking store.
As a pastry chef, Campbell said cooking is a passion of hers.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 843-379-2202.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
