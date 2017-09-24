St. Helena Island woman said she had a gun pulled on her and was pushed out of a moving car

A young woman on St. Helena Island told law enforcement that she struggled with someone over a gun before being pushed out of a moving vehicle Thursday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman said her friend and her cousin picked her up on Dulamo Road around 10:15 a.m. and she gave her friend $10 to take her to Port Royal, according to the report. He allegedly said he wouldn’t, so she told him to return the money. The argument escalated and the woman said her cousin opened her car door from inside and pointed a handgun at her.
Noticing there was not a magazine in the firearm, the woman fought with him over the gun and managed to point it into his lap and pull the trigger — nothing happened, according to the report. Her cousin then allegedly jumped into the back seat with her and pushed her out of the vehicle.
The victim had some scrapes and was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the report. A witness who lives on Dulamo Road told deputies he saw the woman fall or be pushed out of a vehicle while it was going about 25 mph down the road after briefly stopping in front of his home.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments