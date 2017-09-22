Beaufort County’s top teacher named for 2017-18 school year

Beaufort High School biology teacher Nancy Ungvarsky was named 2017-2018 Beaufort County School District Teacher of the Year at a breakfast celebration honoring top teachers from all of the district’s schools Friday, according to a press release.
“As teachers we put our hearts and souls into what we do every day,” Ungvarsky said in accepting the award, “and it’s really validating to know that it’s worth it, that it’s helping people and making a difference.”
After today’s announcement, Martha Hartley, chief financial officer of Hilton Head Buick-GMC-Cadillac, offered Ungvarsky her choice of a $5,000 cash prize or $5,000 that she can apply toward a vehicle offered for sale at the dealer’s invoice price.
The Foundation for Educational Excellence announced an additional $1,000 grant award for Ungvarsky to support instructional opportunities for her students. The foundation created the grant in memory of Wayne Carbiener, a former board of education member whose life and tenure on the board reflected his support and admiration for teachers, according to the release.
A new supporter of the Teacher of the Year program is Carroll School Services, the release states. Owner Mike Carroll said the company plans to donate a specially made District Teacher of the Year ring to each future year’s recipient.
The four other finalists for 2017-2016 District Teacher of the Year were Duncan Aspinwall-Winter of Hilton Head Island High School, Meredith Rhoden of Beaufort Elementary School, Jennifer Friend-Kerr of Hilton Head School for the Creative Arts and Angela Bellantone of Bluffton Middle School.
Ungvarsky said that for her, the most thrilling part of teaching comes when she watches her students explain what they’ve learned to others and share their newfound knowledge, according to the release.
She holds a masters of education in secondary science degree from the University of South Carolina as well as a doctorate in ecology and evolution from the University of Pittsburgh. Prior to joining the district in 2009, she taught at Georgia Tech.
2017-18 Teachers of the Year
- Battery Creek High: Sarah Hayes
- Beaufort Elementary: Meredith Rhoden (District Teacher of the Year finalist)
- Beaufort High: Dr. Nancy Ungvarsky (District Teacher of the Year)
- Beaufort Middle: Danya Dehlinger
- Bluffton Elementary/ECC: Alison Hall
- Bluffton High: Todd Stewart
- Bluffton Middle: Angela Bellantone (District Teacher of the Year finalist)
- Broad River Elementary: Phelecia Simmons
- Coosa Elementary: Lauren Plair
- H.E. McCracken Middle: Everett Eason
- Hilton Head Island ECC: Ashley Berryhill
- Hilton Head Island High: Duncan Aspinwall-Winter (District Teacher of the Year finalist)
- Hilton Head Island Elementary: Katherine “Kit” Seelbach
- Hilton Head Island Middle: Cathy Shaw
- Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts: Jennifer Friend-Kerr (District Teacher of the Year finalist)
- Islands Academy: Patricia Hillis
- Joseph S. Shanklin Elementary: Daniel McKeown
- Lady’s Island Elementary: Cheryl Horton
- Lady’s Island Middle: Andrew Diamond
- May River High: Samantha Durrett
- Michael C. Riley Elementary/ECC: Donna Hudson
- Mossy Oaks Elementary: Crystal Maroney
- Okatie Elementary: Leigh Underhill
- Port Royal Elementary: Melinda Joiner
- Pritchardville Elementary: Jennifer McKitrick
- Red Cedar Elementary: Alicia VanZanten
- River Ridge Academy: Amie Lankowski
- Robert Smalls International Academy: Leanna O’Quinn
- St. Helena Elementary/ELC: Merriam Browne
- Whale Branch Early College High: Elizabeth Thomas
- Whale Branch Elementary/James Davis ECC: Nicole Townsend
- Whale Branch Middle: Denise Huntsman
- Academy for Career Excellence: Jerry Ferguson
