Family, friends of missing St. Helena Island man take to social media to spread the word

A 22-year-old St. Helena Island has been missing since Saturday, and his family is anxious to find him.
Family, friends, classmates and others have been posting pictures of Kenneth Eric Jenkins Jr. in the hopes that someone will know what happened to him or know where to find him.
Jenkins’ family told the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office that he left home on St. Helena Island on Saturday night and took a friend to dinner. After dinner, he said he had to take a friend to Ridgeland, they reported. His family has not heard from him since.
Jenkins is approximately 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Jenkins mother posted a photo and a plea for help on Facebook around 8:30 p.m. Monday, just two hours after he was officially reported as a missing and endangered person.
“My son OG Kenny Jenkins hasn’t been seen since Saturday!!!! He has a 2016 Burgundy Honda Accord Sport tag # LPV 154. If yall see him call 911 the police is looking for him too. Or call me 843 783 3265”
Over 200 comments were left on the post offering prayers and comfort, and more than 900 people have shared the post.
Another family member posted Wednesday morning in an attempt to spread the word.
“FB friends and viewers, I’d like to ask a favor. Please share this photo of OG Kenny Jenkins, a family member that has been missing since Saturday! We also solicit your prayers for his safe return. This is every parents nightmare. Please help us locate him. Donna Elaine Kenneth Jenkins He has a 2016 Burgundy Honda Accord Sport tag # LPV 154. If you have seen him or if you see him please notify local officials. call 911. Or notify a family member.”
Others posted hoping for Jenkins’ safe return as well, and still more commented with promises to pray and memories of the last time they spoke with him.
“Come home OG Kenny Jenkins let us know you alright if somebody seen him please let someone know”
Jenkins’ family could not be reached for further comment on Wednesday.
Investigators discovered that Jenkins could be in danger in their investigation after he was reported missing, Lt. Col. Bill Neill said Wednesday afternoon. Family, friends and others are being interviewed, but “at this time there are no persons of interest based on our attempt to establish the complete circumstances of his disappearance,” Neill said. No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information can send a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC or text TIPSC with a message to CRIMES (274637).
