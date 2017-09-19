Kenneth Eric Jenkins Jr. was last seen on St. Helena Island on Saturday. He is considered missing and in danger.
Beaufort News

Missing St. Helena Island man said he needed to take a friend to Ridgeland

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

September 19, 2017 4:52 PM

A 22-year-old St. Helena Island man was reported missing on Monday and may be in danger, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Eric Jenkins Jr.’s family said he left home on St. Helena Island on Saturday night, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. He took a friend to dinner that night and then said he had to take a friend to Ridgeland. His family has not heard from him since.

Jenkins is described as a 6-foot-1 black man weighing approximately 165 pounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information can send a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC or text TIPSC with a message to CRIMES (274637).

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125

