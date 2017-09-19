Firefighters work the scene of an early morning crash Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at Broad River Boulevard near Riley Road.
Beaufort News

Driver in critical condition after two-vehicle crash at Robert Smalls, Parris Island Gateway

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 19, 2017 8:34 AM

One driver is said to be in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision early Tuesday near the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway.

The collision involved a pickup truck and a mini van and happened around 8 a.m., according to a Burton Fire District news release,.

The female driver of the minivan was taken to tan area hospital with critical injuries after it took firefighters 40 minutes to free her from the wreckage, the release said. Two children were also in the van and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

The roadway was closed until around 9:40 a.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management tweet.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The crash was the second incident the Fire District responded to Tuesday morning.

The first happened at Broad River Boulevard near Riley Road around 7:30 a.m., the release said.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle.

Two occupants were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

  Comments  

