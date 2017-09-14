This Beaufort restaurant has closed for good

Signs with the Applebee’s name were gone from the restaurant’s Beaufort location Thursday afternoon, just a day after the franchise permanently closed.
A letter taped to the door said, “We are truly disappointed with the necessity of this decision and we regret an inconvenience it has caused our valued guests.”
A corporate Applebee’s spokesperson said Thursday the restaurant closure was planned.
“From time to time, like other brands with large, national footprints, locations close,” the spokesperson said via email. “Restaurant closures occur for many reasons ranging from changes in trade areas and lease and franchise agreement expiration.”
Applebee’s announced in August it would be closing 135 locations across the country. Corporate officials said at that time that they were not revealing the locations of stores set to close.
The spokesperson said Applebee’s locations in Savannah and North Charleston are still open.
