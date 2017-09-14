Signs were already removed from an Applebee’s location Thursday just a day after it closed in Beaufort.
Signs were already removed from an Applebee’s location Thursday just a day after it closed in Beaufort. tmoss@islandpacket.com Teresa Moss
Signs were already removed from an Applebee’s location Thursday just a day after it closed in Beaufort. tmoss@islandpacket.com Teresa Moss

Beaufort News

This Beaufort restaurant has closed for good

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 14, 2017 1:58 PM

Signs with the Applebee’s name were gone from the restaurant’s Beaufort location Thursday afternoon, just a day after the franchise permanently closed.

A letter taped to the door said, “We are truly disappointed with the necessity of this decision and we regret an inconvenience it has caused our valued guests.”

A corporate Applebee’s spokesperson said Thursday the restaurant closure was planned.

“From time to time, like other brands with large, national footprints, locations close,” the spokesperson said via email. “Restaurant closures occur for many reasons ranging from changes in trade areas and lease and franchise agreement expiration.”

Applebee’s announced in August it would be closing 135 locations across the country. Corporate officials said at that time that they were not revealing the locations of stores set to close.

The spokesperson said Applebee’s locations in Savannah and North Charleston are still open.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 1:17

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods
Navigating Beaufort's 'The Point' historic neighborhood by boat after Irma floods 2:50

Navigating Beaufort's 'The Point' historic neighborhood by boat after Irma floods
Irma flooded Downtown Beaufort on Monday. Here's what a drone captured Tuesday. 2:51

Irma flooded Downtown Beaufort on Monday. Here's what a drone captured Tuesday.

View More Video