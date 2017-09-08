2 children, 1 adult unaccounted for after Friday morning Seabrook mobile home fire

Two children and one adult are unaccounted for after an early Friday morning fire destroyed a Seabrook mobile home.
The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Chisolm Hill Road by a neighbor, according to Dan Byrne, spokesman for the Burton Fire District. He said that one adult and two children have not been accounted for as of 9:15 a.m.
Byrne described the home as a complete loss. Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen is currently at the scene, though no information confirming fatalities has been released.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and investigators from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are on the scene and will handle the invesitgation.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments