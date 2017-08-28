File photo
Burglary suspect still on the run after he was shot at by a St. Helena Island resident

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 28, 2017 1:47 PM

A suspect is still on the run after he allegedly tried to break into a St. Helena Island home Monday morning and was subsequently shot at by the resident, whose teenaged son was home at the time, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The teenager at a Ball Park Road home called his dad when it appeared someone was trying to break into the home around 11:40 a.m., Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said. The father came home to find a man with what looked like a long rifle near the side of the home. The father fired a shot at the suspected burglar, who then ran away.

It’s not yet known whether the father’s bullet hit the suspected burglar, but there is no evidence left behind to suggest that it did, Bromage said.

The intruder is described as a 6-foot tall African American man weighing approximately 150 lbs to 160 lbs, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and white gym shorts. A search for the man conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon was unsuccessful.

It has not yet been determined what, if anything, was stolen from the home or if the man successfully entered the home, but one of the home’s windows was broken, according to the release.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Andrew Rice at 843-255-3429 or send a tip to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

