Yemassee man killed in Sheldon shooting, suspect still at large

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 22, 2017 6:17 PM

A 40-year-old Yemassee man was killed late Tuesday afternoon in a Sheldon shooting.

Lamont Manigo, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services, which responded to the Leaping Frog Lane shooting around 5:30 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release. Manigo sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office was working to schedule a forensic autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to the release.

The suspect was last seen by witnesses leaving the scene on a bicycle. The suspect is described as an African-American male in his mid-20s wearing a white T-shirt. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The Sheriff’s Office deputies were on scene Tuesday night searching for the suspect and expected to be in the area for several hours, according to the release. Authorities asked that everyone avoid the area Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call 911 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

