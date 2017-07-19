Watch this woman take money from unattended purse at Beaufort grocery store

Beaufort Police Department investigators are attempting to find a woman who allegedly took money from a purse while on camera at a grocery store in June.
The incident happened June 28 at the Beaufort Bi-Lo, according to Sgt. Hope Able of the police department.
Surveillance footage at the grocery store shows the woman taking money from a purse that had been left at a register accidentally by a customer. The suspect then drove away.
Anyone with information may contact Master Sgt. George Erdel at 843-322-7958.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments