According to Sgt. Hope Able of the Beaufort Police Department, officials released this video of a woman who allegedly took money from a purse while on camera at the Beaufort Bi-Lo store on June 28. Beaufort Police Department
Beaufort News

July 19, 2017 2:20 PM

Watch this woman take money from unattended purse at Beaufort grocery store

By Caitlin Turner

Beaufort Police Department investigators are attempting to find a woman who allegedly took money from a purse while on camera at a grocery store in June.

The incident happened June 28 at the Beaufort Bi-Lo, according to Sgt. Hope Able of the police department.

Surveillance footage at the grocery store shows the woman taking money from a purse that had been left at a register accidentally by a customer. The suspect then drove away.

Anyone with information may contact Master Sgt. George Erdel at 843-322-7958.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

