Beaufort News

July 18, 2017 1:50 PM

Police search Beaufort aquarium after animal cruelty allegations

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

A search warrant was served early Tuesday afternoon on a Beaufort pet store after allegations of animal cruelty, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office are currently serving the warrant at Roy’s Aquarium on Ribaut Road with help from Beaufort County Animal Services and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The search began around 11:30 a.m.

This story will be updated.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

