Jasper County weekend prostitution sting nets 10 arrests

Ten people have been arrested in a prostitution sting operation in the Hardeeville area from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
The sting took pace between 6 p.m. on Saturday through 2 a.m. on Sunday with the help of officers from the Hardeeville Police Department and the Berkley County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office news release, .
In addition to the arrests, officials seized a handgun and 1.1 grams of crack cocaine.
Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus told the Jasper Sun Times that his office had received complaints for several months involving motels off Exit 5 on I-95.
Charged in connection to the sting were:
▪ Jacinto Rodriguez charged with first-degree prostitution.
▪ Shay Major charged with first-degree prostitution.
▪ James Jenkins charged with first-degree prostitution and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
▪ Jordan Inabinett charged with first-degree prostitution and possession of crack cocaine.
▪ Serafin Buenaventure charged with first-degree prostitution.
▪ Jaquez Gadson charged with third-degree assault and first-degree prostitution.
▪ Juan Rojas charged with first-degree prostitution.
▪ Billy Townsend charged with first-degree prostitution.
▪ Euraina Young charged with first-degree prostitution.
▪ Eligio Gomez charged with first-degree prostitution, resisting arrest and providing false information to police.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
