Billy Townsend
Billy Townsend Jasper County Sheriff’s Office
Billy Townsend Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

Beaufort News

July 17, 2017 8:54 AM

Jasper County weekend prostitution sting nets 10 arrests

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

Ten people have been arrested in a prostitution sting operation in the Hardeeville area from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

The sting took pace between 6 p.m. on Saturday through 2 a.m. on Sunday with the help of officers from the Hardeeville Police Department and the Berkley County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office news release, .

In addition to the arrests, officials seized a handgun and 1.1 grams of crack cocaine.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus told the Jasper Sun Times that his office had received complaints for several months involving motels off Exit 5 on I-95.

Charged in connection to the sting were:

▪  Jacinto Rodriguez charged with first-degree prostitution.

▪  Shay Major charged with first-degree prostitution.

▪  James Jenkins charged with first-degree prostitution and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

▪  Jordan Inabinett charged with first-degree prostitution and possession of crack cocaine.

▪  Serafin Buenaventure charged with first-degree prostitution.

▪  Jaquez Gadson charged with third-degree assault and first-degree prostitution.

▪  Juan Rojas charged with first-degree prostitution.

▪  Billy Townsend charged with first-degree prostitution.

▪  Euraina Young charged with first-degree prostitution.

▪  Eligio Gomez charged with first-degree prostitution, resisting arrest and providing false information to police.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fat Patties employee recovering from burns: The hands are the hardest part

Fat Patties employee recovering from burns: The hands are the hardest part 0:30

Fat Patties employee recovering from burns: The hands are the hardest part
Want to save money on beer at the Beaufort Water Festival? Here's how you can 0:37

Want to save money on beer at the Beaufort Water Festival? Here's how you can
6 reasons you shouldn't jump off of Beaufort County bridges (other than it being illegal) 0:48

6 reasons you shouldn't jump off of Beaufort County bridges (other than it being illegal)

View More Video